England fall desperately short against South Africa in first T20 – despite heroics of Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy

talkSPORT Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan both hit half-centuries which proved insufficient as England lost the first Twenty20 by one run in a nail-biting conclusion at a blustery East London. Roy lit the touchpaper to a chase of 178 with a blistering 70 off 38 balls, while Morgan (52 off 34) was at his belligerent best […]
