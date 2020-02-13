Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

The Sport Review Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about the first impressions that Bruno Fernandes has made since his move to Manchester United last month. The midfielder is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal. Fernandes made his first Premier League appearance for […]

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
