NHL trade deadline: Sellers have plenty of inventory

While New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is the biggest name likely to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline, New Jersey's Wayne Simmonds, Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Los Angeles' Tyler Toffoli are pending free agents.



Recent related news from verified sources NHL trade deadline: These players could be on the move soon The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 24. Here's a breakdown of the players who are drawing the most interest - and could be on move soon.

Devils selling with the NHL trade deadline approaching NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — With the NHL trade deadline a week away, the New Jersey Devils may as well have a giant “for sale” sign hanging outside the dressing...

