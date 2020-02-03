Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NHL trade deadline: Sellers have plenty of inventory

NHL trade deadline: Sellers have plenty of inventory

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
While New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is the biggest name likely to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline, New Jersey's Wayne Simmonds, Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Los Angeles' Tyler Toffoli are pending free agents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline? [Video]Sports Final: What Will Bruins Do At NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers joined Dan Roche on Sports Final to break down what the B's could do at the upcoming NHL trade deadline.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NHL trade deadline: These players could be on the move soon

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 24. Here's a breakdown of the players who are drawing the most interest - and could be on move soon.
USATODAY.com

Devils selling with the NHL trade deadline approaching

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — With the NHL trade deadline a week away, the New Jersey Devils may as well have a giant “for sale” sign hanging outside the dressing...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.