Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK eye surgery ahead of crucial offseason for free agent-to-be

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Coming off a season in which he became the first quarterback ever with 30 TDs and 30 INTs, Jameis Winston recently underwent LASIK eye surgery.
jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season [Video]jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season

Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published


Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK surgery to repair eyesight ahead of 2020 free agency

Winston threw a league-high 30 interceptions in 2019
CBS Sports

Winston undergoes LASIK for nearsightedness

Jameis Winston has undergone LASIK surgery, taking steps to correct his nearsightedness.
ESPN

