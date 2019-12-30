Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK eye surgery ahead of crucial offseason for free agent-to-be

Coming off a season in which he became the first quarterback ever with 30 TDs and 30 INTs, Jameis Winston recently underwent LASIK eye surgery.



Recent related news from verified sources Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK surgery to repair eyesight ahead of 2020 free agency Winston threw a league-high 30 interceptions in 2019

CBS Sports



Winston undergoes LASIK for nearsightedness Jameis Winston has undergone LASIK surgery, taking steps to correct his nearsightedness.

ESPN



