Thursday, 13 February 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and No. 11 Auburn beat rival Alabama 95-91 Wednesday night in the Tigers’ latest foray into overtime. The Tigers (22-2, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored […] 👓 View full article

