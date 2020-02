Pune lad Ajinkya Jadhav's late brilliance stole the show as Indian Navy (Mumbai) overwhelmed South Central Railway (Secunderabad) 4-1 to lift the 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey title at the MHAL Stadium in Churchgate on Wednesday.Jadhav, 20, notched up a fine hat-trick as the navymen derailed the railway side, who

