At least 16 people were killed and around 20 injured in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway after a private bus ferrying 40 passengers from the national capital to Bihar hit the rear of long haul truck late night on Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources 13 people killed after bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway In a tragic accident, 13 people were killed when a bus and a truck collided on the Agra-Lucknow expressway. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published 26 minutes ago Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai Pune Expressway Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published on January 19, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 14 killed, 20 injured in UP road accident At least 14 were killed and over 20 were injured in a road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway after a private bus ferrying 40 passengers from the national...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this