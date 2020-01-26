Global  

Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1
David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season [Video]David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season

David Pastrnak finds the net three times against the Canadiens, earning his fourth hat trick of the season and becoming the first Bruin since Glen Murray in 2002-03 to score 40 goals in a season

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:25Published

David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day [Video]David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day

David Pastrnak scores twice in the first half and adds another in the second, picking up a hat trick in Team Atlantic's 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the first leg of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:17Published


BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak has been one of the Bruins’ most reliable scorers this season. His latest big night came at the expense of one Boston’s...
