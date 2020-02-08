|
Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens
Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
David Pastrnak scored his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Wednesday night.
