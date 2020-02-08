Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens

Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens

CBC.ca Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
David Pastrnak scored his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Wednesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season [Video]David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season

David Pastrnak finds the net three times against the Canadiens, earning his fourth hat trick of the season and becoming the first Bruin since Glen Murray in 2002-03 to score 40 goals in a season

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:25Published

Laine's eighth NHL hat trick [Video]Laine's eighth NHL hat trick

Patrik Laine scored two power-play goals in the 2nd, then added another power-play goal in the 3rd to pick up the hat trick in a 5-2 victory

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1

Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1
FOX Sports

Laine’s hat trick helps Jets beat Senators 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a hat trick with three power-play goals to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/4HJc4laQUT 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.