Graham, Hornets rally to beat Timberwolves 115-108

Devonte' Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves



FOX Sports 3 days ago



Timberwolves host the Hornets for cross-conference game The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup

FOX Sports 5 days ago



