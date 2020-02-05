F1: Chinese GP postponed amidst Coronavirus fears

Thursday, 13 February 2020 () The Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 19 was postponed Wednesday because of the "continued spread" of the deadly coronavirus, motorsport's governing body FIA announced. The FIA said promotors of the Shanghai race had requested a postponement "in view of the continued spread of novel coronavirus", now named COVID-19. "As a...
