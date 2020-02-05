Global  

F1: Chinese GP postponed amidst Coronavirus fears

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 19 was postponed Wednesday because of the "continued spread" of the deadly coronavirus, motorsport's governing body FIA announced. The FIA said promotors of the Shanghai race had requested a postponement "in view of the continued spread of novel coronavirus", now named COVID-19. "As a...
News video: Chinese workers separated by cardboard as they eat to avoid spread of coronavirus

Chinese workers separated by cardboard as they eat to avoid spread of coronavirus 00:36

 Cardboard was used to separate workers at a company's canteen in southern China to avoid the spread of coronavirus on the first day back to work after Chinese New Year.

