Kate wants to have a baby with hubby Rio Ferdinand

WandaSpeaks67 @SkyyDaniels I think Kate is just trying to protect her baby. He has special needs that Toby needs to accept not lo… https://t.co/spZmro89ZK 22 hours ago Mirror Celeb Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/JjNOAk9pfl https://t.co/1wLjnbtrUl 1 day ago Mirror Celeb Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/JjNOAk9pfl https://t.co/7ASsBEFie7 1 day ago Irish Daily Mirror Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/hF4Qc7ODDh 2 days ago Mirror Celeb Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/JjNOAk9pfl https://t.co/qdVwEP1hBL 2 days ago Mirror Celeb Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/JjNOAk9pfl https://t.co/cuyMxpHWNe 2 days ago GWP DIGITAL Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with Rio to bring the family closer together https://t.co/b9jZFqO3OD https://t.co/kSv72Kmfu9 2 days ago It’s Just Katie I have baby fever really bad 😬 who wants to have a baby with me? Lol 1 week ago