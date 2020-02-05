Global  

Kate wants to have a baby with hubby Rio Ferdinand

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand is keen to have one addition to their family.

Kate, 28, married the former Manchester United defender last year and is step-mother to his three children—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight—with late wife Rebecca. Now, Kate wants to have her own baby with the...
 Kate Ferdinand wants to have a baby with her husband Rio Ferdinand, as she is already step-mother to his three children with late wife Rebecca.

