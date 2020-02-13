Clarke lead Grizzlies to a 111-104 win over Trail Blazers

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each, with Valanciunas also grabbing […]
