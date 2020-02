BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak has been one of the Bruins’ most reliable scorers this season. His latest big night came at the expense of one Boston’s longtime rivals. Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1 on Wednesday night. […]



Recent related videos from verified sources David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season David Pastrnak finds the net three times against the Canadiens, earning his fourth hat trick of the season and becoming the first Bruin since Glen Murray in 2002-03 to score 40 goals in a season Credit: NHL Duration: 01:25Published 3 hours ago David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day David Pastrnak scores twice in the first half and adds another in the second, picking up a hat trick in Team Atlantic's 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the first leg of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game Credit: NHL Duration: 01:17Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 4-1 David Pastrnak had his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Pastrnak's latest hat trick helps power Bruins past Canadiens David Pastrnak scored his fourth hat trick of the season and the Boston Bruins rolled to their third straight win over the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Wednesday...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this