Sport24.co.za | Napoli beat Inter Milan to close in on Italian Cup final

News24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal as Napoli shocked Inter Milan 1-0 in their Italian Cup semi-final, first leg tie at the San Siro.
Napoli wins 1-0 at Inter in 1st leg of Italian Cup semifinal

MILAN (AP) — Fabián Ruiz curled in a shot from outside the area to give Napoli a 1-0 win at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on...
Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia clash – TV channel, kick-off time and team news

Inter Milan host Napoli this week in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Inter head into the clash having beaten rivals AC Milan 4-2 at the weekend...
