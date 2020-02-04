Matheus Pereira is West Brom's crown jewel - they must harvest similar gems in the summer

West Brom edged past Reading on Wednesday night, thanks in no small part to Brazilian star Matheus Pereira - Albion got it right in the summer when it came to his recruitment.

