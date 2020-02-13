Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020

Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NXT TakeOver: Portland

NXT TakeOver: PortlandFull NXT TakeOver: Portland results, featuring NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Bálor, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs....
FOX Sports

Has Adam Cole always been better than Ciampa?: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020

Has Adam Cole always been better than Ciampa?: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020Has Adam Cole always been better than Ciampa?: WWE.com Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TommasoSource

Tommaso Ciampa Source | Fansite for Tommaso Ciampa Gallery Update:HQ Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air Screencaptures are added-… https://t.co/hFMJ6pybDf 3 days ago

DTrigger0D

DTrigger0D ( NES Zelda remake in a BOTW graphics) Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: NXT Exclusive... https://t.co/RAeVkz1LjU via @YouTube 4 days ago

FCruz30

Felipe Hunter Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: NXT Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020 https://t.co/LMNjVjrduv 4 days ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: https://t.co/IlWsyx1EmB Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020… https://t.co/CHSfEchDQk 4 days ago

esportsws

Sports News Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: https://t.co/RVxMl4od4C Exclusive, Feb. 12, 2020 https://t.co/hgOfFFpik2 4 days ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Tommaso Ciampa drops Adam Cole after NXT goes off the air: NXT Exclusive... https://t.co/norVrixnuL via @YouTube 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.