Canucks honour legends Daniel, Henrik Sedin with jersey retirement ceremony

CBC.ca Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
They hold every significant scoring record in Vancouver Canucks franchise history. Now, after 17 seasons in Canucks uniforms, Daniel and Henrik Sedin have their numbers hanging in the rafters at Rogers Arena.
News video: Canucks retire 22 and 33 for Daniel and Henrik Sedin

Canucks retire 22 and 33 for Daniel and Henrik Sedin 03:57

 Daniel and Henrik Sedin, the Canucks’ all-time leaders in games played and points, see their No. 22 and No. 33 jerseys raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin happy in their retirement

There are many things Daniel and Henrik Sedin miss about playing hockey, but the Swedish twins who will be remembered as two of the best players in Vancouver...
CBC.ca

Markstrom stops 49 shots, Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom had a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 Wednesday night after...
Seattle Times


