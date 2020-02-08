Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > John McGinn's financial importance revealed as Aston Villa prepare to offer Andre Green a new deal

John McGinn's financial importance revealed as Aston Villa prepare to offer Andre Green a new deal

Walsall Advertiser Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Aston Villa daily digest | Here's a round-up of the latest Aston Villa stories, involving Villa's Spurs record, Green's new 'deal' and McGinn's  transfer importance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor Eric Garcetti Expands LA's Green New Deal

Mayor Eric Garcetti Expands LA's Green New Deal 00:40

 Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive today to expand the city's Green New Deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster - Uncompromising performance meet pure emotion [Video]Aston Martin Vantage Roadster - Uncompromising performance meet pure emotion

The heartbeat of Aston Martin’s sports car range just got that little bit faster with the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster. Joining the Vantage Coupe, which was launched in 2018, this..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John McGinn injury boost as Aston Villa boss issues update on star's Euro 2020 chances

Steve Clarke looks increasingly likely to have the midfielder available to face Israel as Villa manager Dean Smith gives an optimistic injury update
Daily Record

Jack Grealish 'ready to leave' Aston Villa as Manchester United line up £150m deal - report

Jack Grealish 'ready to leave' Aston Villa as Manchester United line up £150m deal - reportAston Villa news - Two outlets say Grealish is ready to move on, although talk of a £150m fee seems fanciful
Lichfield Mercury


Tweets about this

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound John McGinn's financial importance revealed as Aston Villa prepare to of #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/AGsDrFH6L3 4 days ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News John McGinn's financial importance revealed as Aston Villa prepare to offer Andre Green a new...… https://t.co/N4tZXxsa3q 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.