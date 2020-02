On night about high-scoring Sedins, it's goalie Markstrom who keys Canucks' victory Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Vancouver Canucks were not going to lose on the night Daniel and Henrik Sedin's numbers were retired. Jacob Markstrom made a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on the night two of the best Canuck players ever were honoured. 👓 View full article

