Once Delhi’s hero, Congress again stays at zero

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Congress finds itself in a situation where it is not a political presence of any consequence and is unlikely to recover any time soon. The Delhi election outcome starkly brought out a severe organisational crisis, a disconnect with grassroots and the absence of credible leadership at state and national levels.
Day after Delhi polls, Congress leaders sparked speculation. Congress' PC Chacko didn't rule out a post-poll alliance with AAP. Meanwhile, other Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showered praise on Kejriwal-led AAP.