Suns' Devin Booker 'will cross that bridge' if he gets all-star call after Damian Lillard injury

azcentral.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Devin Booker talked about possiblity of being an all-star replacement for Damian Lillard, who suggested Booker should be considered as he's out with an injury.
 
Credit: GQ - Published < > Embed
News video: 10 Things Damian Lillard Can't Live Without

10 Things Damian Lillard Can't Live Without 10:04

 There are a few things Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard can't live without when he hits the road. From his man purse to his Audemars Piguet watch, these are the NBA star's travel essentials.

Recent related news from verified sources

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker looking to get 'off the grid' during NBA all-star break

Devin Booker plans to use the NBA all-Star break to rest and recover and return to the Phoenix Suns re-energized to close out the season strong.  
azcentral.com

Damian Lillard to miss All-Star Game and 3-point contest due to groin strain, hopes Devin Booker gets his spot

Lillard said that he would like to see a deserving player like Devin Booker take his spot
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

