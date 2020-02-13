Global  

Markstrom stops 49 shots, Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Markstrom stops 49 shots, Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0
Jacob Markstrom keeps the Blackhawks at bay, turning in a 49-save shutout to backstop the Canucks to a 3-0 win and match his career high

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:47Published


VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom had a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 Wednesday night after...
Seattle Times


