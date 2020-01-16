Global  

Almost got married after college: Ratan Tata

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has divulged details about his personal life and stated that he "fell in love and almost got married" after college. Speaking to 'Humans of Bombay' on Facebook, the Tata Trusts chairman recalled some of his life's moments and credited his grandmother for teaching him to retain dignity at all costs.
