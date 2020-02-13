Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from UK

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket team captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, was extradited from the UK on Thursday, Delhi Police said. The 50-year-old British national, accompanied by a crime branch team from London, reached IGI Airport this morning, a senior officer said. 👓 View full article

