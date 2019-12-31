Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bilic playing it safe despite West Brom opening up six-point gap

Bilic playing it safe despite West Brom opening up six-point gap

Team Talk Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic played down his side's Championship title hopes after their 2-1 win at Reading extended their lead at the top.

The post Bilic playing it safe despite West Brom opening up six-point gap appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bilic: We were terrific [Video]Bilic: We were terrific

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic gives his reaction to Sky Sports following the 2-0 win over Millwall.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:11Published

Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable [Video]Bilic: Leeds are great but beatable

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic assesses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ahead of their Championship meeting, live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on New Year's Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Distrust: Bilic's recent West Brom decisions have cast major doubt over 24 y/o - opinion

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic's recent decisions in the transfer market and over team selection have cast doubt over Darnell Furlong at the Hawthorns.
Football FanCast

"Exceptional", "Real monster" - Bilic proved a lot of West Brom fans wrong with one key decision

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic proved fans wrong with his team selection on Sunday afternoon as Dara O'Shea netted the winner against Millwall.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict Bilic playing it safe despite West Brom opening up six-point gap | TEAMtalk https://t.co/bAdkL54htY 48 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk 💬 "So this is nothing, no talk of a gap or whatever. That is the only way to do it"... https://t.co/TBqVEQhcXb 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.