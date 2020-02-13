Montreal travels to Pittsburgh for Canadiens-Penguins matchup

The Montreal Canadiens will travel to play conference foe Pittsburgh

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/14/2020 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:35Published 1 hour ago Zucker scores first two goals as a Penguin Newly acquired forward Jason Zucker scored twice, his first two goals as a member of the Penguins, in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Credit: NHL Duration: 01:55Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this