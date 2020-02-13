Global  

San Jose Sharks hit the road against Winnipeg Jets

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets will host conference foe San Jose
News video: Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks, 02/14/2020

Kyle Connor goes through the legs for unreal goal [Video]Kyle Connor goes through the legs for unreal goal

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor goes between the legs for an insane goal, tying the score at 1 against the San Jose Sharks

Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s...
Seattle Times

Karlsson, Meier rally Sharks past Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier scored in an 89-second span in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the...
Seattle Times

