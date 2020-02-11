Global  

The Sport Review Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho is set to oversee an overhaul of the Tottenham Hotspur squad in the summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Express is reporting that the Spurs manager could spend up to £120m on new signing in the summer transfer window. The same article states that Tottenham want to sign a new […]

The post Jose Mourinho plots Tottenham’s £120m summer spending spree – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby 00:46

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig [Video]Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Tottenham suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig but Mourinho has faith his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

'Now we are with our arms on the balcony' - Mourinho's take on Spurs striker crisis [Video]'Now we are with our arms on the balcony' - Mourinho's take on Spurs striker crisis

Jose Mourinho says Spurs' striker injury crisis is like hanging by your arms on the balcony of the fourth floor after the stairs have been taken away.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho to spend £120million on Tottenham defence as part of complete rebuild

Jose Mourinho to spend £120million on Tottenham defence as part of complete rebuildJose Mourinho is in need of several new players at Tottenham to help mount a Premier League challenge
Daily Star

Jose Mourinho insists two Tottenham stars aren't ready to replace Heung-min Son

Jose Mourinho insists two Tottenham stars aren't ready to replace Heung-min SonTottenham ace Heung-min Son is set to spend at least ten weeks on the sidelines after fracturing his arm leaving boss Jose Mourinho with a decision to make
Daily Star

