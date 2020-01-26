NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins

David Pastrnak finds the net three times against the Canadiens, earning his fourth hat trick of the season and becoming the first Bruin since Glen Murray in 2002-03 to score 40 goals in a season

David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day David Pastrnak scores twice in the first half and adds another in the second, picking up a hat trick in Team Atlantic's 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the first leg of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game Credit: NHL Duration: 01:17Published 3 weeks ago