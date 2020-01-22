Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League facing chaos as Storm Dennis threatens more cancellations this weekend

Premier League facing chaos as Storm Dennis threatens more cancellations this weekend

Daily Star Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Premier League facing chaos as Storm Dennis threatens more cancellations this weekendManchester City’s clash with West Ham was postponed last weekend due to Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could cause Premier League chaos
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara 00:48

 The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain [Video]Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool head to Wolves on Thursday looking for the first of 10 more wins they need to guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What are the Premier League winter break games this weekend? How many rest days does each club have? Fixture dates and kick-off times confirmed

The first ever Premier League winter break has now begun, making English football history in the process. Managers and players lamented their workloads over the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture – TV channel, kick-off time, team news

In-form Sheffield United take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth this Sunday. The Blades have enjoyed a stunning first season back in the top-flight and are...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.