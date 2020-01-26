Kilmarnock players heard cheering in Steven Gerrard’s post-match TV interview as Rangers suffer another setback in title race

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kilmarnock players were heard celebrating their 2-1 win over Rangers in Steven Gerrard’s post-match television interview. Gers lost more ground on Celtic in the race for the title as Kilmarnock came from behind to win at Rugby Park on Wednesday. Scott Arfield gave Rangers a 32nd-minute lead, before late goals from Stephen O’Donnell and Eamon […] 👓 View full article

