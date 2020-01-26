Global  

Kilmarnock players heard cheering in Steven Gerrard’s post-match TV interview as Rangers suffer another setback in title race

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Kilmarnock players were heard celebrating their 2-1 win over Rangers in Steven Gerrard’s post-match television interview. Gers lost more ground on Celtic in the race for the title as Kilmarnock came from behind to win at Rugby Park on Wednesday. Scott Arfield gave Rangers a 32nd-minute lead, before late goals from Stephen O’Donnell and Eamon […]
 Steven Gerrard says a disappointing second half cost Rangers in their 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

