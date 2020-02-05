Manpreet named FIH Men's Player of the Year

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was on Thursday named Player of the Year for 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Manpreet beat competition from Belgium's Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina, who came second and third respectively.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Women in sports: Changing the game

Women in sports: Changing the game 24:31

 India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm in the nation's sporting landscape. But several challenges remain. In a country with a skewed sex...

