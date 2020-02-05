Manpreet named FIH Men's Player of the Year

Thursday, 13 February 2020 () The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was on Thursday named Player of the Year for 2019 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Manpreet beat competition from Belgium's Arthur van Dorren and Lucas Villa of Argentina, who came second and third respectively.
