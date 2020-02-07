Global  

Rishi Sunak is UK's new finance minister

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
British PM Boris Johnson has appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday. This follows the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle. First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak, previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, overseeing public spending.
Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new Finance Minister of U.K.

Rishi Sunak will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer
Hindu Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimes

Factbox: Five facts about Britain's Rishi Sunak

Following are five facts about Rishi Sunak, who British media said had been offered the job of finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Reuters Also reported by •BBC News

