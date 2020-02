Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India. Bansal, currently additional secretary in petroleum ministry, had held additional charge of Air India (AI) chief in August 2017 for about four months when the then chairman Ashwani Lohani was moved to Railway Board.