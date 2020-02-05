Manpreet named FIH Men's Player of the Year

National men's team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday became the first Indian to win the International Hockey Federation's Player of the Year award, capping a memorable 2019 season in which he led the side to Olympic qualification. The 27-year-old midfielder, thus, became the first from the country to win the accolade since the awards were introduced in 1999.



