Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manpreet named FIH Men's Player of the Year

Manpreet named FIH Men's Player of the Year

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
National men's team captain Manpreet Singh on Thursday became the first Indian to win the International Hockey Federation's Player of the Year award, capping a memorable 2019 season in which he led the side to Olympic qualification. The 27-year-old midfielder, thus, became the first from the country to win the accolade since the awards were introduced in 1999.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJMN - Published < > Embed
News video: Preseason Player of the Year Watch

Preseason Player of the Year Watch

 For the 2016 season, Local 3 is unveiling its Player of the Year Watch list. Every week throughout the season, the list will be revealed Tuesday's on Local 3 News at 6 and 11 PM ET as the top high school football players in the Upper Peninsula battle it out for Local 3's Player of the Year award!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cougars Coach Carlee Cottrell Was A Player Just A Year Ago [Video]Cougars Coach Carlee Cottrell Was A Player Just A Year Ago

The Cougars head coach, Carlee Cottrell was actually a player for Indiana Weslyean Just A Year Ago.

Credit: KCAUPublished

Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER [Video]Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER

A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf HITLER - and even saw a coffin being taken from his flat.Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ferdinand lists four men more worthy than Van Dijk for Player of the Year

Despite hailing Van Dijk as the world's best defender, Rio Ferdinand has four other men in mind when it comes to the Player of the Year. The post Ferdinand...
Team Talk

David Warner considering quitting T20I cricket in a few years

*Sydney:* Australian big-hitter David Warner says he is likely to quit T20 cricket in the next "few years" to prolong his Test and ODI career and spend more time...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.