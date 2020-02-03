Global  

Antoine Walker: Lakers’ best player this season has been Anthony Davis—not LeBron

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Antoine Walker: Lakers’ best player this season has been Anthony Davis—not LeBronAntoine Walker joins Nick Wright to talk about Los Angeles Lakers' superstar Anthony Davis's scoring, defense, and durability. Hear why he believes LeBron James needs the superstar center in order to win.
