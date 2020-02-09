Man Utd sent warning over 'risky' Aaron Ramsey transfer amid Juventus exit links

Former England international Darren Bent has warned Manchester United over making an approach for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'We need to move on' - Arsenal fans conflicted over Aaron Ramsey rumours on Juventus exit Reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are considering selling former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey less than a year after he joined the Serie A side on a free...

Football.london 3 days ago



Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey linked with surprise transfer after Juventus decision Aaron Ramsey starred for Arsenal over 11 years before leaving last summer for Juventus, where his future is reportedly in doubt despite only moving to Turin last...

Football.london 4 days ago





Tweets about this