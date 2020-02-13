South Park boss admits he was 'gutted' to lose striker Great Evans Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

South Park boss Martin Dynan has lost his main striker but has wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements. South Park boss Martin Dynan has lost his main striker but has wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Malcolm Porter RT @SurreyLiveSport: It's a blow for the boss but he has already brought in replacements... https://t.co/j8ZVgEgCEm @South_ParkFC 3 hours ago Surrey Live Sport It's a blow for the boss but he has already brought in replacements... https://t.co/j8ZVgEgCEm @South_ParkFC 6 hours ago