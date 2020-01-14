Tyson Fury wants KO victory over Deontay Wilder, says Gypsy King’s trainer SugarHill Steward

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Tyson Fury wants to knock out Deontay Wilder in their rematch, according to his trainer SugarHill Steward. Fury parted ways with Ben Davison in December to link up with Steward, nephew of the legendary Manny. And his new trainer believes Fury’s will to win could give him an edge over the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion […] 👓 View full article

