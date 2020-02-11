Global  

2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rapeTwo former Ohio State football players have pleaded not guilty to holding a woman against her will and raping her
News video: 2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping 00:18

 2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges [Video]Ohio State College Football Player From Brooklyn Arrested On Rape Charges

Investigators say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested [Video]2 Ohio State Football Players Arrested

Two Ohio State football players have been arrested on kidnapping and rape charges.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published


2 Ohio State football players plead not guilty to rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former Ohio State football players pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that they held a woman against her will and raped her this...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comtalkSPORTESPN

Hearing for suspect accused of making football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the first hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

