Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jimmy Johnson plays a prank on Clint Bowyer at Daytona 500 Media Day

Jimmy Johnson plays a prank on Clint Bowyer at Daytona 500 Media Day

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jimmy Johnson plays a prank on Clint Bowyer at Daytona 500 Media DayFuture Hall of Fame driver Jimmy Johnson had some fun with teammate Clint Bowyer. During an interview with NASCAR Race Hub, Bowyer has his chair almost pulled from beneath him by Johnson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees [Video]Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and Isaac Bruce Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees The five modern-day inductees will join coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, three contributors and 10..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Clint Bowyer beyond thrilled Chiefs playing in Super Bowl [Video]Clint Bowyer beyond thrilled Chiefs playing in Super Bowl

"It's just unbelievable. Can you believe this? Miami, 50 years in the making," Clint Bowyer said. "As a fan, it just feels so good. Look, it says the Chiefs on it right there. There's signage..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Big One strikes late at Daytona 500, takes out Jimmie Johnson, Keselowski & 17 other drivers | NASCAR ON FOX

The Big One strikes late at Daytona 500, takes out Jimmie Johnson, Keselowski & 17 other drivers | NASCAR ON FOXThe 2020 Daytona 500 was a relatively clean race on Monday, but "The Big One" reared its head late, taking out nearly half the field, including Jimmie Johnson,...
FOX Sports

FOX’s Chris Myers sits with Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer’s kids to chat Daytona | NASCAR on FOX

FOX’s Chris Myers sits with Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer’s kids to chat Daytona | NASCAR on FOXChris Myers sits down with NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer's children to talk about the upcoming Daytona 500.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.