Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Landry Jones to make XFL debut for Dallas Renegades in Week 2, head coach Bob Stoops confirms

Landry Jones to make XFL debut for Dallas Renegades in Week 2, head coach Bob Stoops confirms

CBS Sports Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Landry Jones is set to make his Guardians debut
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Landry Jones will make XFL debut this week for Dallas Renegades


Pro Football Talk

XFL 2020: Top Week 2 storylines, including Landry Jones' debut and one game that could be a thriller

The Renegades were missing something in their opener, so will Jones provide a spark? Plus more to watch for
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.