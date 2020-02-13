Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Taylor could be Chargers' starting QB, Lynn says

Taylor could be Chargers' starting QB, Lynn says

ESPN Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
With the Chargers having moved on from quarterback Philip Rivers, coach Anthony Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports that Tyrod Taylor, last year's backup, could earn the job as the starter in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Darlene35084473

Darlene RT @hokieg: Taylor could be Chargers' starting QB, Lynn says - via @ESPN App https://t.co/9ehaQmLx0X 6 hours ago

ByJonHeath

Jon Heath Anthony Lynn says #Chargers could start QB Tyrod Taylor https://t.co/C2dk86013W via @TheChargersWire 2 days ago

JeffMacias

Jeff Macias Coach Lynn believes Tyrod could be a starter https://t.co/SlEwsQyRHK 2 days ago

SVOFL

Surrey's Very Own Taylor could be Chargers' starting QB, Lynn says https://t.co/lajZnpfUAL #NFL #football 2 days ago

sorryvillehokie

Randall Galliher RT @PeteMoris: Turn it up, Tyrod 🚀 Could @TyrodTaylor be the starter for the @Chargers in 2020? More via @CodyJBenjamin ⤵️ https://t.co… 2 days ago

Highlightstore1

Highlightstore Taylor could be Chargers’ starting QB, Lynn says https://t.co/WqyMsrbcyw https://t.co/ytmE0K0YhP 3 days ago

BEASTwriter_

Ryan Sakamoto Phillips is now gone, & #Chargers HC Anthony Lynn says backup QB Tyrod Taylor could now earn starting role. I don't… https://t.co/QunpVjvX1b 3 days ago

GatorNBSPod

Angelo Hunt Taylor could be Chargers' starting QB, Lynn says https://t.co/Qpx9RDxKfE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.