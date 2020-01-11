Global  

Andy Robertson explains why ‘fantastic’ Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson should win Player of the Year

talkSPORT Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson deserves to be crowned the Premier League’s player of the year, according to Reds teammate Andy Robertson. Henderson and Robertson have helped Liverpool go 22 points clear at the top of the table. They need just six more victories to lift their first league title in 30 years and a first […]
News video: Robertson: Henderson is Player of the Year

Robertson: Henderson is Player of the Year 01:22

 Andrew Robertson believes midfielder Jordan Henderson has made some vital contributions during the more difficult moments of Liverpool's season.

