Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless

Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless

BBC Sport Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bevan French and Liam Farrell score two tries each as Wigan beat Toronto, who remain winless in their debut Super League season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Super League: Castleford Tigers 16-12 Wigan Warriors - Olpherts sets up win with first Tigers try

Derrell Olpherts' first try for Castleford sets the Tigers up for impressive victory against Wigan Warriors.
BBC News

Sonny Bill Williams upstaged by Tui Lolohea in Toronto's second Super League defeat

Sonny Bill Williams upstaged by Tui Lolohea in Toronto's second Super League defeatSonny Bill Williams remained winless in the Super League, after fellow Kiwi Tui Lolohea stole the headlines as Salford beat Toronto.Williams, on a record $10m...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avpnews_live

AVP News Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto – Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/jbe1XivZge https://t.co/MX0NUYbmx8 7 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 RT @BBCSport: Wigan Warriors scored six tries to keep Toronto Wolfpack winless in their first season in Super League. Report: https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/vKdd9FfEIj https://t.co/RqCCPHXvJU 11 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/OU0adGbGon 13 minutes ago

SportNewsTweets

Sports News Tweets Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto - Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/yivaGcBqHn 14 minutes ago

news_images_uk

News Images 13th February 2020, DW Stadium, Wigan, England; Betfred Super League, Wigan Warriors v Toronto Wolfpack : Adrian La… https://t.co/XLWCPoyQrz 14 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto – Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/DXtSYegnCy https://t.co/1myJfenahE 15 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Super League: Wigan 32-10 Toronto – Wigan claim second victory as Toronto remain winless https://t.co/o2UHg9XBGo https://t.co/kyGtoxErlC 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.