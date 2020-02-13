Global  

The Astros Offer Apologies, but Draw the Line at Their Title

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Astros’ players gave a wide range of contrite statements on Thursday for their 2017 cheating scheme. But they insisted they still deserved to win the World Series that year.
Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Astros apologize for cheating, but won't waver on merits of their 2017 World Series title

The Houston Astros apologized for stealing signs during the 2017 season. But they refuse to discredit their 2017 World Series title.
USATODAY.com

The Astros Gave A Pathetic Excuse For An Apology Over Cheating And Got Roasted

The Astros Gave A Pathetic Excuse For An Apology Over Cheating And Got RoastedThe Houston Astros players and front office staged an insincere, pathetic excuse for an apology three months after a former player exposed their blockbuster...
Mediaite

