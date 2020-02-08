Steinberg’s comeback continues with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The real-life “Jerry Maguire” is riding a nice comeback wave. A decade after his personal and professional life bottomed out, agent Leigh Steinberg has another Super Bowl MVP client, saw his 11th former client elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and likely will have two clients taken in the […]
