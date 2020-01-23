Global  

Fallon Sherrock draws on Premier League Darts debut in pulsating encounter against Glen Durrant

talkSPORT Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Fallon Sherrock’s incredible rise continued on Thursday night as she made her Premier League Darts debut on Thursday night. And it was nearly a dream night for Sherrock, who narrowly missed out on a win against Glen Durrant in Nottingham, the pair playing out an entertaining 6-6 draw. The 25-year-old shot to fame thanks to […]
