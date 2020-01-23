Fallon Sherrock draws on Premier League Darts debut in pulsating encounter against Glen Durrant

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fallon Sherrock’s incredible rise continued on Thursday night as she made her Premier League Darts debut on Thursday night. And it was nearly a dream night for Sherrock, who narrowly missed out on a win against Glen Durrant in Nottingham, the pair playing out an entertaining 6-6 draw. The 25-year-old shot to fame thanks to […] 👓 View full article

