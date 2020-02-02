Global  

Milan 1-1 Juventus: Late Ronaldo Penalty Gives Old Lady Great Result Ahead of Second Leg

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Despite AC Milan’s decline in recent years, their matches against Juventus are still widely considered the greatest game in Italian football. Juventus are, of course, the most decorated club in the country with 35 Serie A titles, while Milan share the second place with city rivals Inter on 18. When it comes to Coppa Italia, […]

AC Milan 1-1 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty rescues Juve

A dubious last-minute penalty allows Cristiano Ronaldo to score again and ensure Juventus draw the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final in Milan.
BBC Sport

Ronaldo rescues 1-1 draw for Juventus at Milan in semifinal

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty Thursday to help Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsTechRadar

